© Instagram / Kelly Ripa





Kelly Ripa has shown her favorite dance partner. What was Mark Consuelos' reaction?





Kelly Ripa has no secrets from her husband and shares a photo on her Instagram page demonstrating her with her best dance partner. How does her husband react to the revelation? Let's find out.

Kelly Ripa is known for her role of Hayley Vaughan in television series «All My Children» in which she starred from 1990 to 2002. The final season of the soap opera saw the world in 2013; however, now Ripa and her co-star Mark Consuelos are working of a primetime spin-off of the series entitled «Pine Valley». By the way, Mark Consuelos has been Kelly's husband since 1996. They have three children. It is known that Kelly Ripa co-hosts «Live with Kelly and Ryan» show with Ryan Seacrest. The latter missed third-straight episode. These days, Anderson Cooper guested the show, which was highly appreciated by «Live with Kelly and Ryan» viewers. Kelly Ripa's net worth has reached $120 million as of 2020.

© Instagram / Kelly Ripa





The actress has shared a cute photo on her Instagram page with the caption «with my favorite dance partner». That's her elder son, Michael Joseph, who was only three at that period of time. The photo was taken in 2000 and now Michael is 23. Both Kelly Ripa and her son are having charming smiles in the photo. It is obvious Kelly loves her child a lot! Her other two children are 19-year old Lola Grace and 17-year old Joaquin Antonio.

Kelly Ripa has recently confessed that she misses her parents very much when she doesn't see them for a long time. In one of her interviews the actress said that not seeing her parents this year was painful for her. The pandemic and social distancing have caused so many inconveniences this year!