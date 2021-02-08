© Instagram / Kendall Jenner





Kendall Jenner spotted in the trousers of the Ukrainian designer





The younger sister of Kim Kardashian, supermodel Kendall Jenner, chose the trousers of Ukrainian designer Svetlana Bevza to go to the restaurant, reports Starstyle.

© Instagram / Kendall Jenner





Kendall Jenner got into the frame of the paparazzi in Santa Monica. The American supermodel with her sister Kylie Jenner was photographed at the exit from the Giorgio Baldi restaurant. For dinner at the restaurant, Kendall Jenner opted for a chocolate-colored ensemble of golf, mohair V-neck vest and matching straight trousers.

These are pants from the Bevza fall-winter 2020-21 collection. She complemented the look with Dorateymur boots and The Row bag.

World celebrities are increasingly choosing clothes from Ukrainian designers. So, in the clothes of the Ukrainian brand Bevza, Dakota Fenning, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Emily Ratajkowski appeared in public at different times.

