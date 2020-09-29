© Instagram / Kevin Durant





Kevin Durant showed the worst-designed court. Check it out right now!





Kevin Durant has recently shared the video and a few pics of a new court on his Instagram page. However, the project has a really mean design!

Believe it or not but Kevin Durant was the admirer of LeBron James for a long time; however, later on, the two have become rivals, better to say, enemies. Durant has always been in a friendly relationship with another basketball player Stephen Curry, though. The latter played for the Golden State Warriors. There is still much dispute about who a better player is.

On his Instagram page, Kevin Durant has shown Court 21 that was specially created «for the next generation of Brooklyn Hoopers». The basketball star feels grateful to The Trust for Public Land. Artwork was made by designer Timothy Goodman. Most of Durant's followers on Instagram like the new court very much but some of them think the designer has used too crazy colors saying that's a mean design.

Kevin Durant is known for taking down LeBron James, which is why many people started respecting him. Some of them consider Durant to be the savior of the NBA after the legendary team failed in Miami due to LeBron James. Nevertheless, Kevin Durant is still one of the most-hated basketball players of the country.