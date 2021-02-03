© Instagram / Kevin Durant





Kevin Durant repeated the unique record of Wilt Chamberlain 61 years ago





The Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scored 32 points in the NBA regular season game against the Atlanta Hawks, which allowed him to repeat the unique achievement of the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

«Durant is the second player in NBA history to score an average of at least 30 points in the first 15 games with the new team. He joined Wilt Chamberlain, who showed that result in the 1959/1960 season, playing for the Warriors. These were his first 15 games in his career, «ESPN Stats tweeted.

© Instagram / Kevin Durant





Kevin, as a player of the Golden State Warriors, suffered a rupture of the Achilles tendon in the final series of the NBA season 2018/2019 with the Toronto Raptors. After that, he joined the Nets, but was able to make his debut for Brooklyn only on December 22, 2020.

The 32-year-old Durant was selected in the NBA Draft as the second number club in the Seattle Supersonics in 2007, after the debut season was named rookie of the year. In the 2013/2014 season, Kevin was recognized as an MVP for the first time, averaging 32 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. As part of the US team, he won gold at the World Cup and the Olympic Games.