Stand-up comedian Kevin Hart showed his lovely chocolate children. Guess what they are doing in quarantine!





Kevin Hart is an incredibly talented actor whose small height (1.63 m) doesn't interfere with his career at all. One of his latest movies is 2019 «Jumanji» starring another famous actor Dwayne Johnson. The latter is 1.96 m. Kevin Hart's net worth is $200 million as of 2020.

These days, the actor has shared a funny video with Regina Hall, an actress he is currently working with on a new movie. It will definitely be a comedy, based on her perfect actor skills! They make a cute comedian actor couple but nothing more!

Kevin Hart was married twice and has got three children. His first wife, Torrei Hart, gave birth to their son and daughter, while his second wife, Eniko Parrish, gave birth to their 3-year old son. In the photo, the actor has posted recently on his Instagram page, he's depicted with all of his children having fun in the swimming pool.

Kevin Hart's children look like him, especially the youngest son. His fans love the actor and his kids very much calling them «chocolate drops» and wish his family good health.