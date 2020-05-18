© Instagram / Kevin Hart





Kevin Hart with a net worth of $200 million sleeps in a tent! But why?





Kevin Hart has scared his followers on Instagram with his fresh photos. He decided to spend a night or a few in an unusual place - a tent. Besides, he took his whole family with him.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson are known not only for having starred in a few movies together («Central Intelligence» is one of them), but they are also best friends. However, Kevin's relationship with his wife, Eniko Parrish, is even closer. She has become a mother to his third child.

In the first photo on Kevin Hart's official Instagram page, you can see his wife and his three children. The atmosphere is a little bit scary, though. Some readers recommend the actor getting several futuristic electric lighters. The second pic is much more scary! Kevin has made such a frightening facial expression! It is a good idea to spend a night in a tent with a family, though.

On Twitter, Kevin Hart announced that only a few days are left before the release of his audible original «The Decision». It's going down May 21st. The actor encourages his fans to pre-order theirs today.