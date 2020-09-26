© Instagram / Kevin Hart





Kevin Hart dares to reveal who the love of his life is while his wife is pregnant!





Kevin Hart cannot lie any longer and is brave enough to tell the world the truth. Read on to find out who his real love is!

Kevin Hart has earned the net worth of over $200 million as an actor and stand-up comedian. He has starred in four movies with Dwayne Johnson having become the symbol of true friendship despite the tremendous height difference.

© Instagram / Kevin Hart





These days, Kevin Hart has shared a sweet photo of his 15-year old daughter, Heaven Hart, on his official Instagram page. He captioned it like this, «My Heart… Love this little girl more than life!» The actor's followers were amazed at how big Heaven has become. She is about to be taller than him! Besides, Kevin's daughter has got a very beautiful skin shade.

Earlier, Kevin Hart has announced that he's going to become a father for the fourth time. He wrote on his Instagram page, «Soon to be a family of 6». What a beautiful family! It should be mentioned that Kevin has also a 12-year old son, Hendrix Hart, from his first wife, Torrei Hart, and a 2-year old son, Kenzo Kash Hart, from his current wife, Eniko Parrish.