© Instagram / Kevin Hart





Comedian shopping consultant Kevin Hart accused of stealing a million dollars from actor





New York Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz filed charges. To 29-year-old Dylan Jason Sayer, former personal shopping assistant of American actor Kevin Hart. He was accused of embezzling more than one million dollars in fraudulent purchases made with the actor's credit cards.

Sayer started working for Kevin Hart as his shopping consultant in 2015. After making several purchases for the actor, he gained access to his bank cards, and between October 2017 and February 2019, he used them to spend «astronomical amounts of money,» the district attorney said.

According to the investigation, Sayer stole about 923 thousand dollars from the actor, in addition, he spent another 240 thousand on jewelry and watches. With the stolen money, the prosecutor said in a statement, Sayer bought at least five Patek Philippe watches worth $ 400,000, two Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere bags, as well as collectibles such as 16 Bearbrick dolls and five KAWS dolls. He posted photos of purchases on Instagram.

Sayer's case has 10 counts, including large-scale theft, illegal possession of stolen property and identity theft. On these charges, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

The District Attorney also filed a lawsuit seeking the confiscation of Sayer's assets. During a search in the house of the accused, the police found and seized cash and goods totaling $ 250,000.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is best known for filming the Scary Movie franchise, two remakes of Jumanji and the action comedy One and a half Spy. In 2019, Kevin Hart was slated to host the Oscars, but he pulled out after the scandal surrounding his old tweets that insult gays.

In 2020, according to Forbes, Kevin Hart made $ 39 million.