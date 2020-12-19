© Instagram / Khloe Kardashian





Khloe Kardashian's belly has changed its form. What's wrong with it?





Khloe Kardashian is certainly a beautiful woman and this time she decided to reveal the secret of her thin waist. Check it out!

Khloé Kardashian, the daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, has two sisters, Kim and Kourtney, and a brother, Rob. In 1991, the children got a step-father, Bruce, who then transformed into Caitlyn Jenner. As a result, Khloé Kardashian gained two stepbrothers, one stepsister and two half-sisters Kylie and Kendall. Khloé has starred with her family in the television series «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» too. The celebrity herself was married officially only one time – to Lamar Odom. Since 2016, the star has been married to Tristan Thompson and gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian has recently shared an attractive photo of her sexy body on Instagram. She shows her thin waist while working out in the morning. The star's figure is certainly hot but Khloe's waist seems too unnatural. She has probably contributed to her figure with the help of surgery. Nevertheless, her followers don't care and consider her to be a gorgeous queen with a perfect figure.

Khloe Kardashian has advertised a new product by Biomimetic Hairscience - K18 Hair. According to her post, her hair was very damaged and her stylist recommended this leave-in repair mask. Khloe feels happy that it brought her hair back to life.