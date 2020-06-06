© Instagram / Kim Kardashian





Kim Kardashian honored the memory of Breonna Taylor. You will be impressed!





Kim Kardashian has shared a sensitive post on her Twitter page announcing that Breonna Taylor would turn 27 these days but she was killed by police officers. She expressed her attitude to the latest events in the country.

The «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» star can boast a net worth of over $370 million. Kim Kardashian recently celebrated 6 years of marriage with American rapper Kanye West; however, they have had some difficulties in their relationship lately. She's in good relations with her siblings, including Kylie Jenner, the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim Kardashian has posted a really touching message saying «Today would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday». The Afro-American woman was shot while sleeping in her bed on March 13, 2020, by the officers. The latter have yet to be charged for her murder. The celebrity encouraged everyone to honor Breonna too. One of Kim's readers suggested Googling «Police Brutality towards whites in Africa», though.

Kim Kardashian has confessed that she feels angry, infuriated and disgusted because of what is happening in Americans. She supports the black community suffering from systemic racism in the USA.