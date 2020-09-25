Kim Kardashian's daughter doesn't look like her mom! Check out the photo!

© Instagram / Kim Kardashian





The photo of Kim Kardashian's daughter got onto the Internet and shocked everyone. The girl doesn't look like her mother at all!

Kim Kardashian has become one of the richest women in the world and can boast having the net worth of $900 million. The star has been officially married to rapper Kanye West for six years already and seems to be happy with him. The couple has got four children the eldest one of whom is 7-year old North.

These days, Kim Kardashian has shared a wonderful photo of her little daughter on her official Twitter page. She informed that North took part at the fashion show and amazed everyone who saw her. The little beauty was performing a song at the show. Kim confessed that since it was her first big performance she was very proud of her. Kim's followers on Twitter admit that North is definitely a Kanye's copy!

Kim Kardashian seems to be good at fashion matters. This time, she has presented a new bridal collection on her Instagram page. It offers items «from something silky to something blue». The collection launches in sizes XXS - 5X on Friday, September 25 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET at skims.com.