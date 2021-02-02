© Instagram / Kim Kardashian





Kim Kardashian flew on vacation with her daughters without Kanye West





Rumors about the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not abated since last summer. The spouses have been living separately for a long time, and the socialite went on vacation with children and without a husband.

Together with her sisters - Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner - and the children, the star stopped at a luxury villa on the paradise islands of Turks and Caicos. According to The Sun, Kim Kardashian flew off on vacation after Kanye West returned to Los Angeles.

© Instagram / Kim Kardashian





The rapper was spotted at Van Nuys airport. This is the first public appearance of the musician after journalists exposed the spouses' preparation for divorce. Kanye West returned to Los Angeles from a ranch in Wyoming, where he had lived for over a year. But Kim Kardashian with four children lived in a luxurious estate in Los Angeles and visited her husband once every five weeks.

On the embankment on the Caribbean coast, a socialite was photographed with 7-year-old North and 3-year-old Chicago. For the walk, Kim Kardashian chose a daring yellow top with lacing on the chest and a green bikini. The star completed the beach look with sunglasses and massive earrings, and let her long hair down.

Celebrity daughters from Kanye West enjoyed a break in pink and blue one-piece swimsuits. The girls' wet hair was decorated by Kim Kardashian with tropical flowers. The mother of many children was holding the youngest daughter in her arms. Users rated the cute photos with almost 5 million likes, and in the comments noted that North and Chicago have matured noticeably.