Kim Zolciak couldn't stop crying because of her daughter Ariana Biermann

The 42-year-old star from «The Real Housewives of Atlanta» with the net worth of $3mln has six kids with her husband Kroy Biermann, including Ariana and Brielle Biermann – but it was Ariana who caught everyone's attention today!

Kim Zolciak took to Instagram to share some happy news with her followers. The thing was her daughter Ariana graduated from her high school. And the star admitted she couldn't stop crying because of that.

To remember this day forever, Kim posted a screenshot of Ariana Biermann's high school graduation in Zoom this morning. We really couldn't imagine the kids are growing so fast!

The proud mother wrote Ariana had maintained straight A's (a couple B's) and filmed all 12 years during her schooling. Moreover, Kim described the girl as the most incredible sister and daughter anyone could ever ask for, always willing to help the family, friends and anyone else that needed it.

