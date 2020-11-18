Kiss drummer revealed some secrets of the band. Watch the episode right now!

© Instagram / Kiss





Kiss drummer, Eric Singer, was the guest of Wrong End Of The Snake yesterday and shared a lot of interesting information. You can enjoy it by listening to the episode here.

Kiss is a musical ensemble that was created in 1973. The members have changed; however, together they managed to release 24 musical albums. This legendary rock band has performed in 35 worldwide concert tours and released hundreds of songs. Many of them have become popular tracks in many countries of the world. One of such songs is «Beth». It was written some forty years ago. Many children were named after this song at that period of time.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Eric Singer was on Wrong End Of The Snake. He has been the drummer of the rock band Kiss since 1991, although he took some breaks to play with Badlands, Brian May of Queen, Alice Cooper, Glamnation, Black Sabbath, Lita Ford, and his own band ESP. On the program, Eric told about his career and life, as well as revealed some new facts about Kiss. The only way to see the action, is to go to youtube.com/wrongendofthesnake.

Pooch and Tater were blessed to talk to Kiss drummer, Eric Singer. He's truly one of the best Kiss drummers! The band's fans love him a lot, unlike Peter and Gary. Watch this wonderful episode!