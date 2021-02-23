© Instagram / Kiss





Rock band Kiss member buys Cardano for $ 300,000





Kiss musician and bassist Gene Simmons talked about his $ 300,000 investment in Cardano (ADA).

Simmons chose altcoin because it is much cheaper than the first cryptocurrency and is available to everyone.

«These are pennies compared to my other assets like bitcoin, which is worth over $ 50,000 per coin. I believe that everyone should be able to afford cryptocurrency. And this is one of those that I believe in, «the musician wrote.

Another reason for the investment Simmons named was the prediction of Ethereum co-founder and creator of Cardano Charles Hoskins. He called 2021 «the most productive year in digital asset history», driven by emerging economies such as Africa.

According to CoinGecko, at the time of writing, Cardano is ranked sixth in cryptocurrencies by market capitalization with an indicator of $ 29.7 billion. The ADA token is trading at $ 0.93, having grown by 150% in the last month.