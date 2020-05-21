© Instagram / Kit Harington





Kit Harington misses his role in “Game of Thrones”





Kit Harington has shared on his Instagram page recently that exactly one year ago, the final episode of the legendary series aired. It seems the actor misses these times.

Kit Harington perfectly played the role of Jon Snow in the well-known television series «Game of Thrones». During the casting there were some doubts about the actor's suitability for the role due to his small height. He is only 5 foot 8 inches (1.73 m). However, it was decided he would take the responsibility to act as the militant character.

© Instagram / Kit Harington





Kit Harington is really sorry that the filmmaking process of «Game of Thrones» has finished already. He has also shared a photo of his character in the series, Jon Snow. He's wearing ancient garments, a long fur-coat and leather boots. The fans love his curly hair and beard. Kit's caption to the photo reads, «The final episode of Game of Thrones aired exactly 1 year ago, May 19, 2019».

Kit Harington has been married to actress Rose Leslie, for almost two years. They met when starring in «GoT» and seem to complement each other perfectly. In the following video, they are telling about the secret behind their perfect relationship.