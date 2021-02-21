© Instagram / Kit Harington





Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie become parents





The actors and stars of the popular TV series «Game of Thrones» Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had a son, and for both he became the firstborn. First, the good news was confirmed in a conversation with the media by a representative of the actors, and then - on the same day - the paparazzi noticed the young parents on a walk in London - they were carrying a baby carrier in their hands. His name is still a secret.

We will remind, Keith and Rose met on the set of the TV series «Game of Thrones», where the actor played the bastard Jon Snow, and Leslie - the savage from the north of Ygritte. The real life and origin of the actors turned out to be much less prosaic: in her native Scotland, Rose is considered almost a local representative of the royal family, and Kit, in turn, is a representative of the old British Harington family. His ancestor is a court poet and godson of Queen Elizabeth I, as well as a friend of Christopher Marlowe Tudor John Harington.

© Instagram / Kit Harington





Kit and Rose announced their wedding «modestly» via The Times in September 2017. The wedding took place in June 2018 in a chamber Scottish church near the bride's family castle - Wardhill.

The designer of Rose's dress was the famous Elie Saab, the founder of the Elie Saab brand. The wedding was attended by relatives of the bride and groom, as well as their colleagues on the series.

They announced that the actors would become parents last September in an unusual way - with the help of a photo shoot with Rose for the British magazine Make. Rose later gave an interview in which she told how her pregnancy was progressing:

I feel happy excitement. I can't wait to meet a new member of our family.