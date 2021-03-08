© Instagram / Kit Harington





Kit Harington for a walk with his wife and newborn son





Most recently, Game of Thrones stars 34-year-old Kit Harington and his wife, 34-year-old Rose Leslie

Great news: Game of Thrones stars become parents

became parents. The actors had a son.

© Instagram / Kit Harington





Now celebrities are regularly seen on day walks with their toddler. For example, Keith and Rose were spotted in North London today.

Rose wore a warm khaki coat with blue chinos and chunky boots, and she added a beanie and a cozy coffee-colored scarf with fringed edges to this look.

Keith was dressed in jeans, a plaid warm shirt and a black sweater and black chelsea boots. On his chest, the actor carried his son in a special carrier, and in his hand he had a pacifier. The couple walked down the street holding hands and chatting sweetly.

Recall that in the series Keith and Rose played a couple in love, and in life their romance ended

Elie Saab dress and old Land Rover: the real English wedding of Keith Harington and Rose Leslie

wedding ceremony, which took place in Scotland in June 2018.