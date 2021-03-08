Kit Harington for a walk with his wife and newborn son
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-03-08 15:29:07
Most recently, Game of Thrones stars 34-year-old Kit Harington and his wife, 34-year-old Rose Leslie
Great news: Game of Thrones stars become parents
became parents. The actors had a son.
Now celebrities are regularly seen on day walks with their toddler. For example, Keith and Rose were spotted in North London today.
Rose wore a warm khaki coat with blue chinos and chunky boots, and she added a beanie and a cozy coffee-colored scarf with fringed edges to this look.
Keith was dressed in jeans, a plaid warm shirt and a black sweater and black chelsea boots. On his chest, the actor carried his son in a special carrier, and in his hand he had a pacifier. The couple walked down the street holding hands and chatting sweetly.
Recall that in the series Keith and Rose played a couple in love, and in life their romance ended
Elie Saab dress and old Land Rover: the real English wedding of Keith Harington and Rose Leslie
wedding ceremony, which took place in Scotland in June 2018.