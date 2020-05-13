© Instagram / Kodak Black





Kodak Black is still in jail but he poses himself as an angel. Should he be released?





Kodak Black has been arrested many times, mainly for possessing drugs and weapons but every he managed to avoid staying in jail for too long. This is not the case now.

Kodak Black has become a well-known rapper at the age of 22 with the net worth of about $600 thousand dollars, as of 2020. The rapper has been collaborating with many other rappers including Youngboy Never Broke Again. The duo gave birth to such cool songs as «Water», «I am Real» and «Chosen One».

© Instagram / Kodak Black





Kodak Black was sentenced to stay in jail for quite a long period of time; however, he does not consider himself guilty. It can be seen from his latest post on Instagram. That's actually the re-post of Bradford Cohen who says that Kodak Black does many good things, including anonymous food bank donations, mask donations, and gift cards over the last two months.

Kodak Black's fans demand justice for the rapper. They want him released like another rapper, Yesterday.