Kodak Black started selling clothes in prison. Does he need money?





Kodak Black has shared a photo of a black T-shirt on his Instagram page. Believe it or not but he sells it!

Kodak Black is a real professional in the rapping field with the net worth of about $600,000. He's got two studio albums and many songs he performed with other singers. His collaboration with American rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again resulted in the production of such songs as «I'm real», «Water» and others. Unfortunately, today, Kodak Black is in prison serving a federal sentence in Kentucky.

Kodak Black has posted a picture of one of the clothes sold on his online store called «Sniper Gang Apparel». It's a T-shirt with his image depicted on it. It is a T-shirt but you can opt for a variety of other clothes out there. Many of Kodak Black's followers on Instagram support the rapper and wish to have him freed from prison.

Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again also gave birth to their common song «Chosen One». You can watch the official video right now! The rappers don't need any money, since they are swimming in the swimming pool with gold and diamonds, based on the video.