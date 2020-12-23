Kourtney Kardashian shows her flawless figure while taking part in the photo session

© Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian





Kourtney Kardashian has shared a number of hot photos on her Instagram page. Look at these long sexy legs!

Despite being 41, Kourtney Kardashian still looks young and attractive. However, her ideal appearance did not help her to keep her husband, Scott Disick, by her side. The latter did not think about his wife and three children but left them for the sake of younger women including 22-year old Sofia Richie and 19-year old Amelia Hamlin. Today, the daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, Kourtney, is starring in «Keeping Up with the Kardashians,» the series about their huge family. Kourtney is in a good relationship with her sisters Kim and Khloé, both of whom work in the fashion and retail spheres.

Kourtney Kardashian has never looked more erotic than she does in the photos she's recently shared on her official Instagram book. She's posing while wearing an unusual Christmas green outfit including a short top, a short skirt and stockings. The star has finished her look with high-heeled platform sandals. In all the photos, Kourtney is posing with her friend. Her caption says, «A Romy and Michele Christmas». Both ladies are awesome and radiate Christmas energy.

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her secret of a perfect figure - «Eat smart, not less». Some foods can really help to burn fat. Kourtney's website poosh.com will help you to «feed your soul and feed your goals». The celebrity launched her site in early 2019.