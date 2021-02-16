© Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian showed off sexy breasts in a metal bikini
By: Linda Davis
2021-02-16 20:43:55
41-year-old fashion model and businesswoman shared spicy pictures.
Kourtney Kardashian posted on Instagram racy pictures in which she appeared in a spectacular beach bow.
© Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
The beauty posed in a gold metallic bikini that perfectly accentuated her sexy breasts.
She adorned her neck with the same small scarf.
Courtney also showed off her fit figure in a latex swimsuit. The bodice, apparently, was a little small on her, because it tightly pressed the neckline. But it looked tempting.
TOP