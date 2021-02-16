Kourtney Kardashian showed off sexy breasts in a metal bikini
© Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

By: Linda Davis
2021-02-16 20:43:55

41-year-old fashion model and businesswoman shared spicy pictures.

Kourtney Kardashian posted on Instagram racy pictures in which she appeared in a spectacular beach bow.

© Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

The beauty posed in a gold metallic bikini that perfectly accentuated her sexy breasts.

She adorned her neck with the same small scarf.

Courtney also showed off her fit figure in a latex swimsuit. The bodice, apparently, was a little small on her, because it tightly pressed the neckline. But it looked tempting.

