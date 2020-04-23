 News > Kristen Bell


Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, is going to practice as a dentist in quarantine!
© Instagram / Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, is going to practice as a dentist in quarantine!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-23

Kristen Bell, the 2013 movie «Frozen» star, once declared in an interview that she has 214 professional tattoos and nine that she made herself. Of course, it was just a joke and the actress' body is absolutely clear. These days her husband, Dax Shepard, has declared he knows how to fill a cavity. Can he practice as a dentist?

Kristen Bell is known as an actress voicing Princess Anna in the «Frozen series»; however, she also starred in a great number of other movies. By the way, she's singing almost all of Anna's songs in «Frozen» herself. Bell played Eleanor Shellstrop in the 2016-2020 comedy series «The Good place» and acted as a narrator and herself in the 2007–2012 series «Gossip Girl».

Kristen has been married to Dax since 2013 and has got two kids with him. In her fresh video on Instagram, her husband is telling that he could possibly fill a cavity. Does this mean there is no need to go to a professional dentist? Who knows but many readers of the post say that Shepard is correct.

While some people love Dax's Toronto Maple Leaf sweater, others criticize it. It seems that the guy sitting by his side and eating spaghetti has never tried anything tastier in his life.

