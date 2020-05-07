© Instagram / Kristen Bell





Kristen Bell seems to be pregnant again. Let's find out the details!





The actress voicing Princess Anna in the 2013 animated movie «Frozen» has recently shared a couple of her photos showing her tummy. Is she pregnant again?

Kristen Bell has been in marriage with Dax Shepard since 2013 and have given birth to their two daughters. The couple might be expecting for a third baby but that's unlikely. In reality, the celebrity has shared her old photos. like every woman, she's got pleasant memories of her pregnancy.

Her photos are captioned like this: «Lola loves babies - even in my belly». Lola is Kristen's red dog. You can see how it leans to her tummy. By the way, there is not a single tattoo on Bell's body. Some time ago, the actress declared she has got over 200 tattoos all over her body, but that turned out to be just a joke.

Kristen Bell really loves joking. She currently hosts the entertaining program «Surviving Quarantine with Kristen Bell». Take your time to watch it if you want to have some fun!