Kristen Bell has shown her two daughters with Dax Shepard. What cuties they are!

Kristen Bell has probably had a great time walking in the mountains with her family

Kristen Bell has been married to actor Dax Shepard since 2013 and has got two daughters with her husband. Lincoln is 7, Delta is 5. Recently, the actress has confessed that her younger child is still in diapers. That's not good. The actress from the animated fantasy film «Frozen» needs to do something with this.

Kristen Bell has recently shared a cute photo of her sweet daughters. They are sitting on the bench on the hill and looking at the mountains around. Their faces are not seen but the girls are definitely interested in the activity. By the way, there is a dog standing nearby.

These days, Kristen Bell was on Amazon Live with Benjamin Hart. They discussed their new book, «The World Needs More Purple People». If you wish you can pre-order it on AmazonKindle. The authors were happy to answer their readers' questions live.