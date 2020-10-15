Kristen Bell advertises a new line of Cannabidiol skincare products

© Instagram / Kristen Bell





Kristen Bell has recently launched a new line of Cannabidiol skincare products «Happy Dance» and starred in an unusual advertisement. Check it out right now!

Kristen Bell is known for having sounded Princess Anna in computer-animated musical films «Frozen». She starred in the fantasy comedy series «The Good Place» in 2016–2020 and a great number of other series and movies. However, the star and her husband Dax Shepard have been lately involved in business that deals with making natural care products.

Two days ago, Kristen Bell launched her new line of CBD skincare products «Happy Dance. It includes whipped body butter, bath bombs and coconut met. The star co-founded the brand with the Cannabidiol experts at Lord Jones and she is happy to see it out in the world, at a time when people need a little more chill. The advertisement is truly thrilling! In fact, some of Kristen's followers say «this is the best kind of advertising».

Kristen Bell has participated in the Ellen DeGeneres' TV game «Drawer Dash. Kristen Bell was challenged to raise money for charity to treat people with cancer. Ellen asked the actress to find out what she bought from Amazon last. It was a female urination device. What a surprising purchase!