Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's daughter has grown up. Look at the picture!





Kristen Stewart has starred in many different movies; however, she is better known for her role of Bella Swan in series «The Twilight Saga» that consists of five fantasy movies. She and Robert Pattinson gave birth to their daughter whose role was perfectly performed by young actress Mackenzie Foy.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were dating for a few years in real life; however, their fantastic couple broke. Kristen has never been the girlfriend of Taylor Lautner, though, whose character in «Twilight» was in love with Bella. Nevertheless, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner are still great friends! The actress' latest movie is called «Underwater». Stewart's net worth is about $70 million.

The fans of Kristen Stewart have shared a couple of cute photos on Instagram showing her with Mackenzie Foy in 2012 and 2018. Balla's daughter has definitely grown up! Kristen herself has not changed at all.

In 2017 Kristen Stewart called herself «gay». At present she lives with a woman and dreams to marry her soon.