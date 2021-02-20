© Instagram / Kristen Stewart





Kristen Stewart bought another multimillion-dollar mansion





American actress Kristen Stewart bought another $ 6 million home in the style of the 1920s Mediterranean Revival, writes Dirt.

The mansion is located in Los Feliz Los Angeles, USA.

Prior to this, the property was sold in 2008. Before Stewart, the owner of the building was actor Anthony Edwards, whom viewers know from the TV series Ambulance. According to the newspaper, despite the fact that the facade of the building looks rather austere, inside the house it is cozy and comfortable.

© Instagram / Kristen Stewart





The area of ​​the new mansion of the star «Twilight» is 452 square meters. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a living room, a more intimate family room.

In addition, the building has a dining room with an outdoor dining loggia, a small laundry room and a kitchen. There is a guest house next to the main building on the plot. The mansion is located in a lush garden, next to it there is a salt pool with sauna and spa.

As a reminder, this is not the only celebrity property in this city. She is the owner of the house, which is located in a closed area next to the mansions of other stars. In addition, the star bought a Manhattan penthouse in New York for $ 5.6 million. She also owns a $ 9.5 million home in Malibu.