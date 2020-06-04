© Instagram / Kylie Jenner





Kylie Jenner is accused of not giving a dollar to the protesters in the streets





Despite having a black daughter and a net worth of US$1 billion, Kylie Jenner hasn't given any money to the protesters. People are losing respect for her.

Kylie Jenner is one of the richest young people on the planet and has wealthy family members including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian; however, she does not prove to be of any help in the situation America is in today.

These days, Kylie Jenner has tweeted a message on Twitter saying, «We demand the arrest of all the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd!» As a result, she was blamed by her readers for doing nothing to help black people. Kylie received the following comments: «Is this the best you can do? You have a black daughter. Speak up.» and «Kylie, instead of tweeting every time how about sending some money to the protesters?»

Kylie Jenner has encouraged her followers on Instagram to take part in the Presidential Primary voting in nine states of the country.