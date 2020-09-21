Kylie Jenner has become a real businesswoman! Check out the details right now!

© Instagram / Kylie Jenner





Kylie Jenner has recently shared a message on her Instagram page demonstrating her zest for making business. Isn't she pleased with her net worth of $900 million enough?

Based on the latest news, Kylie Jenner is not in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, anymore. They separated last year and several attempts to start a relationship again failed. It should be mentioned that Travis regularly participated in the life of their two-year old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner introduced a new product of her cosmetic company known as «Kylie Cosmetics». That's Hyaluronic Acid Serum which is claimed to help to hydrate, plump and nourish the user's skin. The product is said to contain Hyaluronic Acid, Snow Algae, Rice Bran Water, Niacinamide, Tripeptides and other precious ingredients. According to Kylie, «this super serum» is available at KylieSkin.com.

These days, Kylie Jenner showed what in her bag was including her Kylie Skin hand sanitizer, a few masks, lipsticks, lip pencils, and many other products from her company. In fact, her YouTube video seems to be advertising her cosmetic products more than revealing her secrets. What a wise move!