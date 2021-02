© Instagram / Kylie Jenner





Kylie Jenner got a new dog and received 5 million. likes





A lover of animals and insta-fame, Kylie Jenner, decided to have a ninth dog.

The model announced this to her followers on Instagram, having posted two photos of a gray and white puppy named Kevin.

© Instagram / Kylie Jenner





The portrait of the new dog has already collected almost 6 million likes, and Jenner also decided to finish off everyone with very touching stories.