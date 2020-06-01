© Instagram / Lady Gaga





Lady Gaga is outraged by the death of George Floyd and blames Donald Trump





Lady Gaga feels angry with the latest events in the country and would like to suggest a wise solution. She blamed the President of the country in ignoring the interests of the black community.

The celebrity has got her fame due to the unique lyrics she writes on her own. Lady Gaga has released six studio albums, three video albums and 33 singles. The singer collaborated with Ariana Grande to create the song «Rain on Me» that was released in 2020. In 2018, Lady Gaga starred in the movie «A Star is Born» in which she sang her legendary song «Shallow». The latter has received a few awards.

Lady Gaga is shocked not only with the death of George Floyd but also with the deaths of other black people, which has become the result of «systematic racism and the corrupt systems that support it». No matter what the black community protests for they are met with silence. Finally, the star blamed Donald Trump in ignorance while the lives of black people continue to be taken.

Recently, Lady Gaga has released a new album of hers called «Chromatica». She is glad that the album is bringing joy to its listeners. Her followers on Twitter report that «Chromatica» is really amazing.