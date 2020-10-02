© Instagram / Lady Gaga





Lady Gaga demonstrated her naked bronze body while advertising cosmetics





Lady Gaga is considered to be one of the most extravagant singers in the country but no one could expect her to undress for the commercial. Check it out immediately!

Lady Gaga is not only a well-known singer but also a talented actress. She perfectly played a role in the musical movie «From A Star Is Born» along with Bradley Cooper. The couple sang their song «Shallow» live on The Oscars and received much of people's acclaim. Lady Gaga has starred in a few television advertisements lately, as well as become the face of the New Valentino Perfume Campaign.

© Instagram / Lady Gaga





It seems Lady Gaga is ready to take off all of her clothes just to advertise cosmetic products. That's definitely not what her fans are expecting her to do, though. On her Instagram page, the singer has presented a new Bronzer + Highlighter Duos. While some of her followers liked her post, others were disappointed with Lady Gaga's activity. They appreciate her as a singer first of all.

While starring for the New Valentino Perfume Campaign, Lady Gaga admitted in her interview that singing is the expression of her entire body. When she sings she thinks about the world, about people and always tries to find what is true in the song about her. What an incredible personality!