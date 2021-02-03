Lady Gaga recorded an album with the 94-year-old singer with Alzheimer's disease

© Instagram / Lady Gaga





Outrageous singer Lady Gaga together with the legendary pop singer Tony Bennett recorded a new music album. This was reported by Variety.

It is noted that the release, scheduled for spring this year, was a continuation of the joint work of artists on the album Cheek to Cheek (2014), which was a great success.

The collaboration between Lady Gaga and 94-year-old Bennett on the album began in 2018, and then the singer already had obvious symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

For two years, the singer supported a colleague during work moments.

Note that the album Cheek to Cheek immediately after its release took the first lines of world charts. He was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Vocal Pop Album.