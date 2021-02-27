American singer and Oscar winner Lady Gaga thrills the network with a change of image

© Instagram / Lady Gaga





American singer and Oscar winner Lady Gaga excited the network: the star changed her image and appeared in public with a new hair color.

The 34-year-old «queen of outrageous» loves to experiment with her style. What is the legendary «meat» outfit of Gaga and her image at the inauguration, where the singer merged with the curtain. Only the singer's platinum hairstyle remained unchanged - and then only until recently.

Lady Gaga managed to surprise fans again: the new hairstyle of the star is being discussed on the net. The singer dyed her hair brunette and put her hair in an elegant bun.

Paparazzi caught Gaga while walking through eternal Rome. The celebrity flew to the Italian capital at the invitation of the Gucci fashion house.

For her outing on the streets of the city, the star chose a loose tunic with a leopard print and pumps. The look was completed with a choker necklace with crystals, a mask and sunglasses,

«This hair color suits her, but it is impossible to find out»; «Gaga? I didn't recognize her»; «It's unusual to see her so calm and elegant»; «She looks brighter with a blonde,» fans wrote.