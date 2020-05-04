© Instagram / Lana Del Rey





Lana Del Rey showed how she spends time in quarantine with her friend





Lately, Lana Del Rey has experienced some changes in her personal life. In 2017, the star was dating rapper G-Eazy but the couple split after Lana refused to perform his new song «Him and I». They were in a five-month relationship, after which G-Eazy moved on to Halsey. Recently, Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend policeman Sean Larkin split, so she is single again.

The singer has been in a friendly relationship with author James Franco, who in cooperation with David Shields, has written a book entitled «Flip-Side: Real and Imaginary Conversations with Lana Del Rey». Probably, the most popular song by Lana is «Summertime Sadness» that entered album «Born to Die: The Paradise Edition» in 2012. In one of her treks called «Florida Kilos», the star glorifies cocaine. By the way, a nominal cocaine carrying necklace with a locket and a spoon can be bought for $34.

Lana Del Rey has recently shared a cute photo on her Instagram page showing her spending time on the seaside together with her friend Alexandria Kaye. Both ladies are wearing masks to keep them safe from the coronavirus infection.

