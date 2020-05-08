 News > Lana Del Rey


Lana Del Rey demonstrated how she's doing makeup! What a cunning girl!
© Instagram / Lana Del Rey

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-08 23:31:49

Lana Del Rey's fans love her not only for her great music talent but also for her beauty. Here is a video showing her doing makeup!

The singer has released eight studio albums. The last one, «White Hot Forever», is ready already and it is going to be presented to the world soon in 2020.

Lana Del Rey was in a romantic relationship with rocker James Franco for three years until 2014. Last month, she split with her boyfriend Sean «Sticks» Larkin. They started dating last summer. Now, beautiful Lana Del Rey is single and can do her makeup for hours running while singing aloud! It seems Lana is pretty even without makeup but she is cunning just like other girls. Did you know the singer paints her birthmarks?

There is another advantage of having no boyfriend – you can smoke as much as you can. Take a look at Lana Del Rey smoking. She says: «No, no children. Not weed. Gracias. It's nicotine.»

