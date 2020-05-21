© Instagram / Lana Del Rey





Lana Del Rey is writing new lyrics. Is a new album next in line?





Lana Del Rey has provided evidence that she's working hard these days writing lyrics for her new songs. Fans are looking forward to the next album.

Lana Del Rey is deeply loved by her fans from different countries of the world not only for her pure voice but also for the lyrics she writes herself. The star has released eight albums within her career. Her song «Cola» became popular when it was released in 2012 and entered her album «Born to Die: The Paradise Edition». There is bad news about her personal life, though - Lana Del Rey broke with her boyfriend Sean Sticks Larkin last month.

© Instagram / Lana Del Rey





In her recent post on Instagram, Lana Del Rey has shared a number of photos showing how she spends these days. She writes poems and spends time with her friends' kids gathering oranges with them. Lana's fans call her «a poetic queen». By the way, Lana del Rey likes to put small flowers inside her books for them to dry.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has declared that her IG account has been hacked. It was revealed that the hacker's address coincides with Demi Lovato's house in Hollywood Hills, LA. Is it really just a coincidence?