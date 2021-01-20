© Instagram / Lana Del Rey





Lana Del Rey reveals her nature as she shares a deeply sensitive content





Lana Del Rey has outdone herself as she showed as she's taking the shower. Beware: the scene gives the vibes of something special and unexpected!

Lana Del Rey has become known as one of the most talented singers in such music genres as dream pop and Baroque pop. She's the author of the lyrics to the greater part of her songs. Lana has released six studio albums and 35 singles. Her song «Cola» was used in 2009 movie «Jennifer's Body» starring hot Megan Fox. «Video Games» has become a favorite song for many fans of Lana Del Rey. The singer makes smooth transition between the deeper voice and the higher voice that sounds girlier. In 2014, Lana Del Rey performed her «National Anthem». The singer has recently released her new song called «Chemtrails Over The Country Club».

Lana Del Rey has shared an extremely hot video depicting her in a seductive manner. She allows her viewers to see her taking the shower as she reveals not just the beauty of her body but also her inner state. Her fans claim Lana has reinvented herself again. The following media makes them emotional and grateful. They never get bored of Lana's artistry. In fact, Lana Del Rey has always given quality material throughout the years.

Lana Del Rey expresses her great respect for Martin Luther King, a Baptist minister who fought for the equal rights for all people in America. He would have celebrated his 92nd birthday on January 15 if he had been alive. Nevertheless, Martin Luther King live in people's hearts. He was truly the greatest man to walk on this earth!