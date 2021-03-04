Lana Del Rey shared a clip clip

© Instagram / Lana Del Rey





The album «Chemtrails Over The Country Club» is just around the corner.

Ana Del Rey has posted a snippet of her new music video «White Dress». The composition will appear on the singer's upcoming album «Chemtrails Over The Country Club», which will be released very soon - March 19.

According to rumors, the premiere of the single may take place on March 5, however, the performer herself has not yet named the exact date. But back in a September interview with Interview Magazine, Del Rey announced that «White Dress» will be the most important part of the new album:

«What I love about this song is that when you get to the end, you know what it's about. I hate it when a song has a great melody, but it's impossible to understand what it's talking about.

The lyrics of many grunge songs were very abstract, but thanks to the melody and tonality, a special atmosphere was created - you felt that you were accurately capturing the thoughts of the singer. Nowadays you hear a beautiful melody, but you don't really understand what the person is talking about and how important it is for him. «