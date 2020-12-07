© Instagram / Laura Prepon





Laura Prepon has boasted her cooking talents! Look what she has prepared this time!





Laura Prepon has shared a funny photo on Instagram in which she's showing her new dish. How dirty the actress is!

Laura Prepon became really famous due to her role of Donna Pinciotti in the «That '70s Show» sitcom. She co-starred actor Danny Masterson in the series. The actress also perfectly performed the role of Alex Vause in the comedy-drama series «Orange Is the New Black» in 2013–2019). It can be a surprising fact but Laura Prepon belongs to the Church of Scientology just like Tom Cruise does.

In her last Instagram post, Laura Prepon has demonstrated her cooking skills. This time, she has baked a delicious pie! The star is covered with flour all over her T-shirt! The caption to the photo reads, «Old school pie skills in effect this holiday season!» Laura is asking her followers on Instagram what they are making this year that she should try? She admits, though, that she'll have to make it gluten free. Her fans love Prepon a lot and are sending her lots of compliments! Some of them are are even giving their pieces of advice.

Last week, Laura Prepon showed how to make her family favorite - baked chicken stir fry! In her words, it is easy to cook and can be prepared ahead of time. You can watch the full video by following the reference. The actress' followers loved this recipe!