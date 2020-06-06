© Instagram / LeBron James





LeBron James promises to make change for the USA but in what way?





LeBron James has been very active in terms of fighting racism in the country lately. His messages on social networks are loud and promising!

The famous basketball player seems to have surpassed even Michael Jordan. Cedric Maxwell has declared that «LeBron James, not Michael Jordan, is the goat due to activism». By the way, James can now boast a net worth of $480 million. These days the star called out Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host, for defense of Drew Brees. Ingraham said Brees is «allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him».

These days, LeBron James has expressed his opinion about the anti-racism events in the USA on his Instagram page, «You thought I would be silent? Yeah oook. I'm louder than ever.» His followers are pleased with the message and say he has always been about the people. They appreciate and respect his voice. At the same time, other followers don't believe James will take any actions to really help.

LeBron James has promised on Twitter that he will make change for his country, «Kimberly I'm here for you! And more importantly I hear you and will make change for the US! I will not stop until I see it».