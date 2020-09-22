© Instagram / LeBron James





LeBron James has separated from his children but why?





LeBron James seems to have difficult relationships with his children, based on his latest post on his Instagram page. What has happened to them?

LeBron James is not only known as a power forward from Los Angeles Lakers but he has entered the NBA history as one of the best basketball players in the country. It seems that even Colby Covington envies him, according to his latest statement saying that LeBron James couldn't «last 10 seconds» with him.

© Instagram / LeBron James





The photo LeBron James has shared these days on Instagram shows his three children – 15-year old Bronny James, 13-year old Bryce Maximus James and 6-year old Zhuri James. The caption says LeBron misses them very much. There is much dispute in the comments about possible death of Bronny James. The truth is that he is alive; however, LeBron has some difficulties in the relationship with his eldest son.

Bronny James has recently shared a video in which he's smoking a blunt. Of course, LeBron James didn't like his son's behavior. Just take a look at his reaction!