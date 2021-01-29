© Instagram / LeBron James





LeBron James is the slowest player of the NBA season





Los Angeles Lakers leader LeBron James is the slowest player to start the NBA season. According to the league's official website, the average speed of LeBron James on the floor is 5.8 km / h, which is the worst indicator of all championship players at the beginning of the season. Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons) and James Harden (Brooklyn Nets) are second and third slowest.

LeBron, No. 1 in the 2003 NBA Draft, began his league career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2010, he moved to the Miami Heat, in which he won two titles - in 2012 and 2013. In 2014 he returned to Cleveland, with whom he became the champion in 2016.

Since 2018, James has been playing for the Lakers. Last season, James became the NBA champion as part of the Californian club, this title became the fourth in his career for James.

James played in 17 games this season, averaging 23.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.