LeBron James reacted to the failure of the Lakers in the match against Miami

Los Angeles Lakers leader LeBron James reacted to his team's failure in attack in a loss to the Miami Heat (94:96). During the meeting, the Californians implemented only 39% of shots from the field.

At the end of the match, the Lakers converted one attack out of six, and James himself scored only 1 of 8 long-range shots.

«We will continue to improve our game to interact well. We're all working, so that's not the problem.

As for the low realization, we had recessions in the last season, including during the playoffs. We know that by the end of the championship everything will be leveled out, «- quotes the words of the basketball player ESPN.

The defeat at Miami was the second in a row for the Lakers.