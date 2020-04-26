© Instagram / Leighton Meester





Witty answer! Pregnant Leighton Meester replied those who considered her to be chubby





The 34-year-old co-star of Blake Lively and Ed Westwick from «Gossip Girl» and «Single Parents» said goodbye to cyberbullying. Read further to know what she replied to those who called her chubby and fat!

Leighton Meester who appeared as Blair Waldorf in «Gossip girl» definitely made netizens fall in love with her incredible looks. Recently, she has surprised us when we found out that she is to have the second child with Adam Brody.

Some photos have been circulating on the Net giving a reason to suspect the incredible pregnancy; however, this time the actress was attacked by one of her followers on Instagram.

Unfortunately, nowadays, it is more common for netizens to express negative reactions in the situations when they disagree with someone. Well, that was exactly what happened to Leighton Meester while she was on her Instagram Live.

The actress was angrily criticized for her physique by one of the followers who pointed out that she looked «fat». All in all, Leighton Meester voiced the troll's name and greeted the person who made the negative comment. So, all her fans knew who offended the actress and what exactly he said.

What do you think about the situation? How would you react to the trolling?