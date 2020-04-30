© Instagram / Leighton Meester





The star of “Gossip Girl” Leighton Meester enjoyed her second pregnancy: fresh photos!





Blake Lively and Ed Westwick's co-star Leighton Mister and her husband Adam Brody will become parents for the second time. The star of «Single Parents» didn't comment on the situation, but regularly posts pictures and stories, where you can see her rounded belly.

The information about Meester's pregnancy was released by British outlets. According to journalists, the child of the actress can be born this summer. The «Gossip Girl» star rarely gives interviews and almost never talks about her personal life.

Her husband Adam Brody follows the same rule. A while ago, the couple hid the expectation of their first child. The birth of her daughter Arlo became known only a few weeks after her birth. Rumors about the actress' pregnancy appeared in January 2020. Then the paparazzi spotted her at an exit of a supermarket.

It was possible to notice that the actress put on weight and began to wear more loose clothes. Fans of Meester became interested in the pregnancy of the star in the comments under the photos, but none of them received any answer.

The actress prefers not to communicate with fans, limiting herself to rare live broadcasts, where she often just shares the details of her pastime.