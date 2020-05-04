© Instagram / Leighton Meester





Leighton Meester and Blake Lively became memes and fans are delighted





There is great news for fans of «Gossip Girl»: Blake Lively and Leighton Meester went on arranging their difficult relationship. The thing was that netizens imagine what Serena could talk to Blair about, so that she would answer the words of her friend in her favorite manner… well, enjoy the memes!

The users of Twitter enjoyed memes with Serena and Blair from the series «Gossip Girl.» It's the American teenage drama that consisted of six seasons and was released from 2007 to 2012 gaining popularity in all over the world.

The storyline develops around the lives of young people who attended an elite school in New York, built love relationships, went to parties and so on. The protagonists of the story were Serena Van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and her friend Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).

It all started on April 11, when a user with the nickname hey BESTie shared her idea of a dialogue between two friends. In the original version, hey BESTie designed Blair's answer from the letters in the name of the series.

Within a few days, the meme became viral, and the dialogue between Serena and Blair was even more insane.

Did you like the idea?