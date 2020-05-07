© Instagram / Leighton Meester





Leighton Meester, the actress from “Single parents”, has dyed her hair





These days, the fans of Leighton Meester have shared a photo of the actress in which she is blonde! Has she changed her hair color?

Leighton Meester has been married to Adam Brody for six years. The couple have got a four-year old daughter, Arlo Day Brody. It seems they are truly happy together. Last month, it became known that the star is pregnant with their second baby.

Meester has starred is quite many series and films. She plays charming Blair Waldor in the 2007–2012 teen drama series «Gossip Girl». Since 2018, she has starred in the comedy series «Single Parents» in the role of Angie D'Amato. The actress was chosen in the cast for the role and fits it perfectly.

It's unknown exactly whether Leighton dyed her hair blonde recently or long ago but this color looks pretty well on her. Here are some more photos of blonde Leighton Meester. Do you prefer her blonde or brunette?