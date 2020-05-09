© Instagram / Leighton Meester





Leighton Meester, the “Gossip Girl”, seems to be pregnant again!





Leighton Meester's fans have recently shared a couple of photos if the actress on Twitter showing her little belly. Is the star really pregnant?

The actress is known for her terrific role of Blair Waldorf in all 121 episodes 2007–2012 drama television series «Gossip Girl». She co-starred Blake Lively in the role of Blair's best friend, Serena van der Woodsen. Leighton Meester has also played Angie D'Amato in the 2018 comedy series «Single Parents».

Leighton Meester already has a four-year old daughter with her husband Adam Brody. Recently, it has become known that the star is pregnant with the second baby. Take a look at these two photos taken by Blake Lively. Leighton seems to have a small belly already.

And here are the friends themselves - Leighton Meester and Blake Lively. They looks so harmonious wearing their orange and blue dresses! Let their friendship last forever!